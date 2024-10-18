Man faces NJ judge after allegedly killing his wife, hiding her body in closet

Man faces NJ judge after allegedly killing his wife, hiding her body in closet

Man faces NJ judge after allegedly killing his wife, hiding her body in closet

Man faces NJ judge after allegedly killing his wife, hiding her body in closet

Man faces NJ judge after allegedly killing his wife, hiding her body in closet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man who was charged in connection with his wife's death appeared before a New Jersey judge on Friday after his arrest in Burlington County.

Vladimir Lushevskiy, 65, was arrested on Wednesday after his wife's body was found wrapped in plastic inside the closet of their Philadelphia home.

Through a Russian interpreter, Lushevskiy chose not to waive extradition charges and instead opted for a hearing on Wednesday.

During his first appearance before Judge Craig Ambrose, Lushevskiy attempted to argue he was not a fugitive from justice.

The judge instructed Lushevskiy to not talk about the facts of the case, as did his court-appointed public defender.

"I would like that hearing to be held here. I am not a fugitive from justice, I wasn't fleeing from justice, I came here to Burlington County looking for justice because there is no justice over there," said Lushevskiy.

"I would like the court hearing to be conducted right now if possible," the defendant said through the interpreter.

"That is not the procedure before the court today," instructed Judge Ambrose.

The judge granted Lushevskiy $1 million bail to be paid in the full amount.

He has a detention hearingnext Wednesday. His extradition hearing is scheduled for November.

Neighbors say the couple lived in their Bustleton home on the 9000 block of Diplomat Place for nearly 20 years.

Neighbors reported Lushevskiy's wife, 61-year-old Lola Karabaeva, missing on Sunday, saying they last spoke with her the morning before.

Missing woman's body found wrapped in plastic in closet

Her body was found only a few days later. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Philadelphia police have since charged Lushevskiy with abuse of a corpse.

He also faces a weapons charge for possession of a gun for an unlawful purpose.

Philadelphia police say additional charges could be filed against Lushevskiy pending the outcome of the investigation.

Home surveillance video obtained by Action News showsthe last time Karabaeva's neighbors say she was seen as she returned from a trip.

The next day, neighbors say they saw Lushevskiy on video going in and out of the home and moving vehicles belonging to him and his wife.

Sources have told Action News that authorities are investigating the motive, and suspect this incident may be due to the fracture of the couple's marriage after the tragic death of their son, Evgeniy Lushevskiy.

The 19-year-old went missing while hiking in California in 2004.

His picture was included as part of a national missing person's case profiled on the cold case website, The Charley Project.

His body was found and later identified in 2011. Authorities don't believe any foul play was involved in his death.

An investigation is still ongoing in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.