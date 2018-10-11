Veteran convicted of threatening N.J. congressman

Veteran convicted of threatening Lobiondo. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 11, 2018.

A veteran has been convicted of threatening to kill New Jersey congressman Frank LoBiondo and members of his staff.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joseph Brodie of Millville was convicted in Camden federal court on Wednesday of making threats to officials and employees of the United States.

Prosecutors say Brodie was unhappy with his healthcare treatment from the VA, when he reached out to LoBiondo's office.

They say he became angry and made the threats when the Congressman's chief of staff refused to arrange a meeting between him and the lawmaker.

The jury deliberated for approximately six hours before returning the verdict.

