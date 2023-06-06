Vice President Harris visiting Philly for conversation on protecting American workers

Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in a moderated conversation with the Service Employees International Union at the Sheraton Philadelphia in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday to talk about protecting American workers.

The vice president is expected to touch on the administration's plans to invest in and protect workers.

Her visit could impact your travel around town at certain times today.

Harris will arrive at the airport at 9:20 a.m. and motorcade over to the Sheraton for the 10:40 a.m. event.

She is scheduled to depart from the airport just after noon.