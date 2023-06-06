Vice President Harris meets with young sisters upon arrival in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a short trip to Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to speak with labor leaders.

But ahead of that speech, she had a quick chat with two young sisters who were there to greet her as she landed.

Eva, 7, and Gabby, 6, are still a little awestruck by the encounter.

It's not every day you meet the Vice President of the United States, especially one who looks like you.

"It was a little exciting," said Eva Carter.

The 7-year-old says she wrote a note to the vice president saying, "Thank you for being the first black vice president of the United States," and she drew a picture of Kamala Harris on the note as well.

Eva was with her 6-year-old sister, Gabby. They along with their mother, Naomi, were invited by the Greater Philadelphia YMCA to be there when the vice president landed.

Naomi says it was important for her girls to see someone in person they can look up to

"The fact that she came, she shook both their hands, she told Eva 'when you shake hands you look people in the eye,'" she said. "And Eva gave her the note and she read it right there. It was nice that she took the time to meet everyone that was there to greet her."