1 dead, 2 injured after Florence Township fire

By Corey Davis
FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two people escaped a fast-moving house fire in Florence Township, New Jersey early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 2:10 a.m. on the unit block of Amboy Avenue. The street is off of Rt. 130 and isn't far from I-95.

Family members identified the victim as 77-year-old Robert Comisky.

According to neighbor Charles Russell, Comisky was a preacher and helped others in the community.

"Just a guy with a good heart," Russell said.



Russell said Comisky used a wheelchair and had a hard time getting around at times.

Officials said flames were showing from the house when Florence Township police arrived at the scene.

The house was made up of two apartments, according to Florence Township Fire Chief Brian Boldizar.

Boldizar said when firefighters arrived there were reports of people trapped and they located one person in a bedroom of the front apartment.

Comisky's daughter made it out alive but was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

A man in the back apartment was also able to escape the fire

The blaze took more than two hours to fully contain as crews continued to battle hot spots.

"They're still trying to extinguish it at this point and then as soon as they get in there investigators will determine what the cause was," said Boldizar.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
