Accused female shoplifters caught on camera brawling in street with Barneys workers

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Video shows two shoplifting women brawling with Barneys workers in the middle of Madison Avenue.

The women are seen fighting with the two male employees who followed them out of the store.

It happened on November 18th at 11 a.m.

One of the shoplifters was caught by surveillance cameras inside the store putting a hat into her bag and walking out with it. The Moncler winter hat is worth $392.

During the incident, the women are accused of punching, biting and scratching the employees.



The first woman is described as black, with green hair, and last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater and a black hooded winter coat.

The second woman is described as black and was last seen wearing a black hat, a yellow coat, black pants and light colored boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

EMBED More News Videos

