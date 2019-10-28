Ring camera captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars in West Chester

By Corey Davis
WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is being treated at the hospital after he was captured by a Ring doorbell camera crashing into several parked cars in West Chester early Monday.

The driver left a trail of debris down South Adams Street near Justin Drive around 12:15 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Troopers said the man behind the wheel pulled up next to troopers and started a conversation, but troopers said he decided to speed off for unknown reasons.

Troopers said they saw him blow through a stop sign about a block away and then watched him crash, ping ponging off of several cars.

Somehow the man was able to take off running down the street despite those violent impacts, according to investigators.

The man made it about 50 feet before troopers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Troopers don't know why the man sped away, but said they be believe it is possible alcohol was involved.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are currently working on charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughpennsylvania newssurveillance videocrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Show More
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Philadelphia Eagles run over Buffalo Bills in 31-13 win
Philly mom creates claw machine Halloween costume for twin girls
More TOP STORIES News