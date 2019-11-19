Video catches car speed by stop sign as kids board school bus

Voorhees, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother of four in Voorhees wants every driver to see this video caught on home surveillance of a car that speeds by a stop sign as kids board a school bus.Lilyvette Pardo lives on Somerdale Street and she says at least twice a week cars speed by buses boarding children.She caught one of those frightening and potentially deadly moments on her home security video.The video didn't help catch the speeding driver, because they were still unable to make out the license plate, but Pardo says she wants everyone to watch and remember it next time you are rushing somewhere.Besides the obvious danger, it is also against the law to fail to stop when buses have stop signs displayed.