VIDEO: Charity jar stolen from Wawa store in New Jersey

Charity jar stolen from Wawa store in New Jersey. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on August 29, 2018.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey want to catch a thief who stole a charity jar with money inside.

It happened at the Wawa store on the 200 block of Greentree Road around 7:11 p.m. on August 22.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pull his shirt over the donation box to scoop it up and run out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham Township police at 856-983-1116, call the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or email Facebook@Eveshampd.org
