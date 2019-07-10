Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway

ATLANTA -- Cash was flowing as money literally rained down on a busy interstate near Atlanta.

It happened Tuesday night on I-285.

A viewer in Georgia captured video of the scene and sent it in into 6abc in Philadelphia.

The video shows people stopped in the middle of the road scrambling to get their hands on the dough.

Witnesses said the door of an armored truck came open, spilling the cash onto the highway.

It is unclear how much cash flew out, but it is said to be substantial.

No one crashed while going for the cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moneyviewer videou.s. & worldhighways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
Police: Man barricades himself inside house after crashing stolen SUV
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Watch 2 great white sharks interact off coast of Cape Cod
2 shot in Logan; gunman at large
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Oppressive Tomorrow With Spotty Downpours
Show More
UK ambassador resigns after leaked cables criticizing Trump
Study: Hand dryer volume harmful to kids' ears
2 teens critical following shooting in West Philly
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News