Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex

SOUTHWEST ATLANTA -- A man wielding an assault rifle shot up a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex not once, but twice in the span of a week.
Surveillance video captured the first of two daytime shootings on March 17. In the video, the shooter fires multiple shots, damaging cars windows and other property. According to the police report, the suspect returned at 8:25 the very next day and lets off another series of shots before departing in a jeep.
Police say no one was injured in the shootings, but residents are on high alert following the brazen shootings.
"It's just scary because it could have been kids- it's kids that stay in the building, it's families and somebody could have seriously got hurt. It's scary," a resident, Keyonna Thomas, told WGCL via CNN.
