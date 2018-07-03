Video shows 4th arson at Gloucester Twp. development

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video of fire at Gloucester Twp. townhomes on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance video from the fourth intentionally set fire at a townhome construction site in Gloucester Township.

The video was captured at the Iron Gate development at Jarvis and Williamstown at 2:46 a.m. on June 26.

It shows the suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto several townhomes, then setting them on fire.

The fire was discovered early by a security guard and there was no serious damage. Still, the fire burned hot enough to melt the vinyl siding and scorch the outside of two unoccupied but completed units.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities investigate suspicious fire at Gloucester construction site: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., June 26, 2018.



This was the fourth fire at the development since September 2017, and police say all appear to have been intentionally set.

Like the June 26 fire, all were set in the early morning hours, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male who is possibly in his teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsconstructionfireGloucester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News