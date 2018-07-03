Video shows 4th arson at Gloucester Twp. development

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3658477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities investigate suspicious fire at Gloucester construction site: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., June 26, 2018.

Police have released surveillance video from the fourth intentionally set fire at a townhome construction site in Gloucester Township.The video was captured at the Iron Gate development at Jarvis and Williamstown at 2:46 a.m. on June 26.It shows the suspect pouring a flammable liquid onto several townhomes, then setting them on fire.The fire was discovered early by a security guard and there was no serious damage. Still, the fire burned hot enough to melt the vinyl siding and scorch the outside of two unoccupied but completed units.This was the fourth fire at the development since September 2017, and police say all appear to have been intentionally set.Like the June 26 fire, all were set in the early morning hours, police say.The suspect is described as a white male who is possibly in his teens or early twenties.Anyone with information is asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.------