EMBED >More News Videos Driver, 3 others injured after car crashes into pizza shop in Pennsauken. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 5:30pm on May 6, 2019.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Action News has obtained surveillance video showing the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a New Jersey restaurant.It happened back on May 3 at Flying Crust Pizza in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The driver, 34-year-old Kimberly Killion, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto.Killion is a teacher at Pennsauken Intermediate School and the daughter of Pennsuaken's mayor.Three people inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries.The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store, but isn't sure when.