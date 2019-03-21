Video shows suspect in fatal Germantown bar shooting; suspect still at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Employee shot inside Germantown bar: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 21, 2019

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect being sought for the fatal shooting of a bar employee in the Germantown section of the city.The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the Delmar Bar & Lounge on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue.Police said the suspect was inside the bar and, after last call, when the other patrons cleared out, he announced his intentions."When the other customers cleared out around 2 o'clock, one male remaining customer then pulled the gun and announced a robbery," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.According to investigators the victim, a 54-year-old barback, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Police say the suspect got away with a couple hundred dollars, but he left behind a lot of evidence."Anything... any cups and straws, anything that was near him is being held as part of a crime scene," said Small.Investigators will be looking at businesses that might have surveillance video, but they say the best video is already in their hands: video from inside the bar when the crime happened."You can actually see the shooting and robbery inside of the bar," said Small.People who knew the victim said he was a nice guy who was always willing to help anyone out and that the area won't be the same without him."I pray that they catch him. The guy that did this. I pray that they catch him," said Mitchell Saunders of Germantown.Police said the shooter ran out of the lounge and headed east on Chelten Avenue.The suspect was described by police as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties, standing about 6'1" to 6'2" tall. He has a thin/athletic build, close cut black hair, facial hair (goatee), and wearing a long sleeve beige/light colored thermal shirt under a dark blue or black "Dickie" type button down shirt, and dark/black pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.