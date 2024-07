No shortage of patriotism at Lower Southampton Fourth of July Parade

Action News reporter Charles Watson was there for Lower Southampton's Fourth of July Parade.

Action News reporter Charles Watson was there for Lower Southampton's Fourth of July Parade.

Action News reporter Charles Watson was there for Lower Southampton's Fourth of July Parade.

Action News reporter Charles Watson was there for Lower Southampton's Fourth of July Parade.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Festivities were taking place across the Philadelphia region on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.

And all across the area, parades brought out the American pride.

Action News reporter Charles Watson was there for Lower Southampton's Fourth of July Parade.