Ardmore kicks off the holiday season with tree lighting

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Families kicked off the holiday season at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Ardmore.

It's a beloved tradition that brings the community together while supporting local businesses.

On Friday night the excitement peaked when Santa Claus came to town.

Action News reporter Briana Smith attended the festivities.