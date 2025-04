Volunteers honored at Wilmington Veteran Affairs awards banquet

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington Veteran Affairs held its 75th Annual Awards Banquet in New Castle on Tuesday, honoring volunteers who support veterans.

Over half of the volunteers are veterans, helping with transportation, organizing activities, and much more.

The banquet recognized the numerous volunteers, who say it's important for them to give back to those who sacrificed so much for our country.