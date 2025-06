Action News morning show producer Siani Boyd gives birth to baby boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to congratulate a member of our Action News family. Morning show producer Siani Boyd gave birth to her first child on Monday morning.



Siani and her partner, John, sent in these pictures of their son, Saif McDonald.