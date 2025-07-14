Skateworld rolls into a new chapter

After a tornado destroyed Skateworld in 2023, some feared the beloved skating rink would not reopen, but it has returned better than ever.

After a tornado destroyed Skateworld in 2023, some feared the beloved skating rink would not reopen, but it has returned better than ever.

After a tornado destroyed Skateworld in 2023, some feared the beloved skating rink would not reopen, but it has returned better than ever.

After a tornado destroyed Skateworld in 2023, some feared the beloved skating rink would not reopen, but it has returned better than ever.

DEER PARK, Texas -- Skateworld has been a staple in the Deer Park community for nearly 50 years. Three generations of the Malone family have been managing the beloved skating rink.

In January 2023, a tornado ripped the building apart.

"We had grown men and grown women crying because this place was destroyed." Owner J. Malone said. "Everybody was worried that I wasn't going to rebuild, but I was like, we're going to rebuild."

Click the video above to see the story.

Skateworld is located at 410 W Pasadena Blvd in Deer Park.