ABC News Chief White House Correspondent discusses presidential debate with Action News

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce noted that the dynamics between the two parties changed tremendously.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams had a chance to sit down with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate in Philadelphia.

Bruce has kept track of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's campaigns leading up to the highly-anticipated event at the National Constitution Center.

She was able to discuss what both Trump and Harris need to achieve on the debate stage to get to the White House.

Bruce also dissected the impact of swing states and the importance of votes in key battleground states like Pennsylvania.

On top of that, Action News asked some complex questions, like what exchanges could viewers see between Trump and Harris that may move the needle with voters?

Bruce has answers, commentary, insights, and more on the first presidential debate scheduled for September 10 at 9 p.m.

Watch the full interview in the video above to learn more.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.