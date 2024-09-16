WATCH LIVE

'Abbott Elementary' sets up Curiosity Cube in Philadelphia to engage kids in STEM

TaRhonda Thomas Image
ByTaRhonda Thomas WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 12:03AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' is inspired by schools in Philadelphia.

Now, the show is looking to inspire local students to reach for careers in STEM.

To do this, officials are setting up a pop-up event called the Curiosity Cube, which is full of experiments and excitement. It's designed to help kids learn in engaging new ways.

The Curiosity Cube isn't just coming to Philadelphia -- it'll be in New York City, Boston, and Houston as well.

Action News' TaRhonda Thomas has more in the video above.

