'Abbott Elementary' sets up Curiosity Cube in Philadelphia to engage kids in STEM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' is inspired by schools in Philadelphia.

Now, the show is looking to inspire local students to reach for careers in STEM.

To do this, officials are setting up a pop-up event called the Curiosity Cube, which is full of experiments and excitement. It's designed to help kids learn in engaging new ways.

The Curiosity Cube isn't just coming to Philadelphia -- it'll be in New York City, Boston, and Houston as well.

