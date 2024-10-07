Nearly 170-year-old Atlantic City lighthouse said to be 'extremely haunted'

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Halloween season is upon us and we are profiling another eerie attraction you can find right here in the tri-state area.

Come along on a spooky tour of the oldest building in Atlantic City, New Jersey: the Absecon Lighthouse.

The 167-year-old structure boasts a rich history, but some of that history is said to be in the form of spirits and many believe the lighthouse is "extremely haunted."

