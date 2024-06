Action News director, wife welcome baby boy

Action News Director Steve Fiore and his wife Katelyn welcomed Charlie Max on May 28th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the Action News family!

Director Steve Fiore and his wife Katelyn welcomed a baby boy named Charlie Max on May 28th.

Charlie came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Steve says mom and baby are doing well.

Big brother Wesley and big sister Gemma are said to be very excited to have a little brother.

Congrats to the Fiore family and welcome to the world, Charlie!