PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family keeps growing!

Sports reporter Jason Dumas and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child, Jalen.



Jalen was born on Monday afternoon, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces.



Jason says mom and baby are doing well.



Congratulations to the Dumas family.