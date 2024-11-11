'Art on Ridge' pop-up gives local artists a chance to shine in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Empty spaces are transforming into vibrant showcases in one Philadelphia neighborhood.

Thanks to a new initiative called 'Art on Ridge,' local artists are getting a chance to showcase their work in Roxborough.

Now, anyone strolling along the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue will find a pop-up gallery.

Once empty, the venue is now a temporary home to almost two dozen local artists in need of a brick-and-mortar to sell everything from fine art to jewelry and pottery.

The event runs through the first week of December and is open Thursdays through Sundays.

