Top 6: Best spots in Atlantic City, New Jersey - Part 2

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Here's this week's Top 6, sponsored by AtlanticCityNJ.com.

BALLY'S BEACH BAR



For views of the boards and the beach, hit up Bally's Beach far for some fun in the sun and some fruity sips too. If you're hungry, a Chicken Sando or a Beach Bar Dog will fix you right up.

GLITTER BAR RESORTS ATLANTIC CITY

A popular cocktail bar at Resorts Atlantic City has been redesigned and brought back to life as Glitter Bar. It's the sparkliest spot for a sip and a shimmy you'll find in the whole city! Glitter Bar makes for the perfect pit stop before a meal at any of the casino's fine dining locations, like Eastwind Chinese restaurant and Mukashi Sushi Bar.

ALSO SEE: Top 6: Best spots to feel like a high roller in Atlantic City, New Jersey - Part 1

Here's this week's Top 6, sponsored by AtlanticCityNJ.com.

KURO AT HARD ROCK HOTEL

Spring for a jaw dropping meal at Kuro, the award winning new age Japanese restaurant, at Hard Rock Hotel. Chef Leslie has been running Kuro's kitchen since 2018, sources ingredients locally, and seafood all the way from Japan.

What I loved:

-Waygu Dumplings

-Chicken Gyoza

-ANY and EVERYTHING with tuna

