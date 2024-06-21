How Barefoot Country Music Fest fans are keeping cool during extreme heat in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As that dangerous heat wave continues to grip our area, you may have seen the mass exodus to the shore.

The hydration stations were popular -- many country music fans had their water bottles ready for a refill.

Festival organizers encourage people to take breaks and watch out for each other.

"You can also dip into some of our tent setups on site like the Barefoot Tent -- they have air conditioning in there so you can have a seat and cool off. We also have medical tents set up throughout the festival," said Chasity Todd with the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

The show runs through Sunday. Visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com for a full music lineup.