Bucks County's Van Sandt covered bridge believed to be haunted by dark past

Though Bucks County is known for its beautiful covered bridges, one in New Hope has a dark reputation.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are profiling some of the creepy places you can visit around the tri-state area ahead of Halloween.

And even though Bucks County is known for its beautiful covered bridges, there's one in New Hope has a dark reputation.

The Van Sandt Covered Bridge was built in 1875 near Washington Crossing Historic Park.

Scott Bomboy from the Bucks County Covered Bridge Society explains why many people think the bridge could be haunted by several spirits, including a young woman whose crying can still be heard at night.

