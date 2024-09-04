Chef serving smiles at children's hospital

Chef's Special: Mister Tony brings a bit of joy to those going through a tough time.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Chef Tony McZeal is making a big impact at Texas Children's Hospital. His kindness is comforting kids and their families during tough times.

"There is going to come a time when we're all going to need each other, so why not practice now," McZeal said.

Children affectionately call him Mister Tony. The chef said he slips patients a small treat when possible.

"We have enough sadness," McZeal shared. "If you could make someone feel, you know, ease their pain even if its for a split second."

