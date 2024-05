City Ave. District hosts special anniversary celebration in Bala Cynwyd

The organization marked 25 years of playing an essential part in turning City Avenue into a successful business community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City Ave. District hosted a special anniversary celebration in Bala Cynwyd on Thursday night.

They also announced $300 million in active development projects, including retail and landscape plans.