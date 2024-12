Action News Mornings team turns into dancing elves with Elf Yourself

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Action News Mornings team tradition is back. Elf Yourself has, once again, turned them into dancing elves!



There are 25 different holiday dances you can choose from.



We've even got a subway theme for Matt Pellman. He's found another way to beat the traffic, with him riding a dolphin in one scene!

People have been creating festive, custom videos with Elf Yourself since 2006.

