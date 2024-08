Ron Jaworski hosts back-to-school giveaway at Philadelphia PAL

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and his foundation Jaws Youth Playbook hosted a pep rally for kids.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of children in Southwest Philadelphia received brand new back-to-school supplies on Tuesday.

It was held at the Police Athletic League on Elmwood Avenue.

Some of the supplies donated included backpacks, laptops, shoes, and books.

The goal is to ease the financial burden many families feel during back-to-school season.