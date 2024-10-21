South Philly landmark considered one of the most haunted places in the world

If you are looking for a place considered to be one of the most paranormally active spots in the world, there's one right in our own backyard.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With just days to go until Halloween, you might be planning a trip to a haunted house for a thrill, but a lot of those Halloween experiences are make-believe and just smoke and mirrors.

If you are looking for the real deal, a place considered one of the most paranormally active in the world is right in our own backyard.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas takes us on a ghost tour of Philadelphia's Fort Mifflin on the Delaware, a centuries-old Revolutionary War site.

For more information, visit: FortMifflin.us

