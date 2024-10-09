Fourth season of ABC hit show 'Abbott Elementary' airs tonight on 6abc

  • Watch Now
ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 10:13PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fourth season of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' debuts Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on 6abc.

It's the brainchild of West Philadelphia creator, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson.

As fans prepare for the highly-anticipated fourth season, there's one big thing people are dying to know: what happened with Janine and Gregory?

Last season ended with quite a cliffhanger, and fans are expected to pick up right where we left off in the first episode.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli has more on the exciting TV return in the video above.

