Fourth season of ABC hit show 'Abbott Elementary' airs tonight on 6abc

As fans prepare for the highly-anticipated fourth season, there's one big thing people are dying to know: what happened with Janine and Gregory?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fourth season of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' debuts Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on 6abc.

It's the brainchild of West Philadelphia creator, writer, and star, Quinta Brunson.

Last season ended with quite a cliffhanger, and fans are expected to pick up right where we left off in the first episode.

