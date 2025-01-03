How 'Philly Gives' is helping Galaei turn resources into rainbow of possibilities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia nonprofit Galaei doesn't just throw one of the largest pride festivals in the area, they're also a beacon and safe space for so many people in the LGBTQ+ community.

For years, they've made it their mission to support and advocate for all queer, trans and communities of color.

Now "Philly Gives," a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits, is helping Galaei turn resources into a rainbow of possibilities.

For more information about Galaei visit galaeiqtbipoc.org.

For more information about the Philly Gives program, visit phillygives.org.