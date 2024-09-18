Gold Out Game honors 7-year-old Madison Piercy as she fights brain cancer

Royersford, Pennsylvania -- Madison Piercy really knows how to fire up a crowd!

The 7-year-old cheerleader of honor at a recent Spring-Ford Area High School football game helped lead the team out of the tunnel, set the crowd singing along with her chants, and made up her own cheer and got the crowd cheering.

It was a magical night for the high-energy Royersford kid.

And one she won't soon forget.

It's called a Gold Out game, where the hundreds in attendance were encouraged to wear gold to support Madison.

At 7-months-old, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and has been battling it ever since.

Her mom, Jennifer Piercy says, "I hope that we bring awareness to pediatric cancer. We were blissfully ignorant before it hit our family. It has been an incredible journey. I hope they look at Madison and see that she is resilient, that they support her and that she has the best chance to grow and flourish and have the best life possible."

The whole community came out to support Madison in her treatments and give her energy before her next brain scan.

Madison has her own Facebook page called Prayers for Madison where her supporters are given regular updates on her progress as they treat her cancer.

For more information, please visit her site at facebook.com/Prayersforprincesspiercy.