'How do towels get dirty?': Experts are answering your kids' questions | How to submit

In this week's edition of 6abc's, 11-year-old Gwen in Chester County wants to know how towels get dirty if you're drying them on your clean body with a towel.

In this week's edition of 6abc's, 11-year-old Gwen in Chester County wants to know how towels get dirty if you're drying them on your clean body with a towel.

In this week's edition of 6abc's, 11-year-old Gwen in Chester County wants to know how towels get dirty if you're drying them on your clean body with a towel.

In this week's edition of 6abc's, 11-year-old Gwen in Chester County wants to know how towels get dirty if you're drying them on your clean body with a towel.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week's 6abc's question comes from 11-year-old Gwen in Chester County.

She wants to know how towels get dirty if you're drying them on your clean body with a towel?

To find the answer we enlisted the help of a local dermatologist, Doctor Mary Griffin.

"It's important to wash your towels every week, at least, because when you dry your skin, you take off dead skin cells and bacteria that remain," said Griffin.

And there you have it Gwen, cleaning your towels is important because of all the dirt they collect from our own bodies.

We want to help answer your kids' questions.

Send a quick 15 to 20-second video of their question to 6abc.com/share

Make sure they introduce themselves and say where they are from and we will help learn the 6abcs together.