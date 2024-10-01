Jamaica Beach Police back Astros with "relentless" spirit

JAMAICA BEACH, Texas -- You don't want to get pulled over by police, but if you do, you will see Jamaica Beach police officers sporting badges and hats with Astros-themed colors.
"You heard the phrase humanize the badge, we're human like everyone else; we enjoy sports," Chief Raymond Garivey said.
The Astros slogan this year is "Relentless." It's a word that has deep meaning for Chief Garivey, "Relentless is not giving up, fighting through tough times, fighting when you're down 9-1 to come back to win in the 9th inning."
Relentless was also the mantra for Abigial Arias, a young girl who had terminal cancer. In 2019, Chief Garivey, who was with Freeport Police then, swore in the 6-year-old girl as an honorary police officer.
Before her passing, Chief Garivey promised to inspire kids just like her, a promise he continues to keep to this day.
"When we go to venues, or I see them out here in the community, I gift them my crazy chain," Chief Garivey said. "Sometimes law enforcement gets beat up, but I fight for my law enforcement family to show you that we can use who we are as law enforcement to spread positive things in our community."