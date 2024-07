Shoregoers celebrate July 4th with fireworks on the beach

Action News was in Wildwood, New Jersey as people took in the July 4th fireworks from the shore.

Action News was in Wildwood, New Jersey as people took in the July 4th fireworks from the shore.

Action News was in Wildwood, New Jersey as people took in the July 4th fireworks from the shore.

Action News was in Wildwood, New Jersey as people took in the July 4th fireworks from the shore.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News was in Wildwood, New Jersey as people took in the July 4th fireworks from the shore.

Briana Smith takes us to the celebration.