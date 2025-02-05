Chicago's Larry Roberts Jr. on the big business of Black hair: 'It's a $600 billion industry'

Larry Roberts Jr. educates a new generation in the art, science, and business of hair through his multilocation school Larry's Barber College.

CHICAGO -- On the walls of Larry's Barber College in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood, a "No Profanity Allowed" sign hangs along with haircut collage posters.

It's a lesson CEO and Founder Larry Roberts Jr. wants to instill in his students, some of whom dream of becoming business owners themselves one day.

"The moral of all of this is we have to be careful we don't allow our gift to take us to places our character cannot handle," Roberts said. "It's how you deal with what you go through that determines how you come out."

Roberts said his journey to the founding of Larry's Barber College began at the age of 13, when he bought his first pair of clippers and began cutting hair with a friend in his parents' south suburban basement. It wasn't long before he attended barber school and started his own shop, working long hours and providing services for prominent sports figures and celebrities.

"The most heads I ever cut in one day was 48 heads," he said. "I would cut between 25 and 38 heads every day."

Going on to start Larry's Barber College in multiple locations, Roberts provides students with the opportunity to learn about the hair care industry inside and out. Students at the school have access to financial aid and housing while they learn the art, science, and business of haircutting.

"We'll teach you how to cut hair within 90 days and in six months you'll know how to hold clippers and give a basic haircut," said Faheem Muhammed, director of education at Larry's Barber College. "We've licensed thousands of students who've come through this program."

Student Instructor Davion Ewing spends his days supervising students who cut hair for walk-ins at the college. He said it only took him a year to accelerate through the program.

"I've grown up in this place; Larry is like my uncle," said Ewing. "Now I'm a licensed barber and I'm aspiring to be a full time instructor."

Roberts said that the role of barbers is often minimized by people, but the skills and knowledge they attain are important and needed. The Black hair business is a multibillion-dollar industry between products and services, and Roberts knows he comes behind many before him who have made a go of it.

"Theres a lot of people who paved the way for someone like me," said Roberts. "God allowed me the opportunity to be able to figure out how to do this thing."

For more information on Larry's Barber College locations and programs, visit larrysbarbercollege.com

