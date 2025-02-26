Pose with an Oscar statue at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

LOS ANGELES -- Have you ever wanted to feel like a star and experience winning your very own Oscar? Head over to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to enjoy the Oscars experience and see artifacts from cinema history!

Whether youre a film expert or just enjoy watching movies as a pastime, this museum offers something for all types of film lovers.

Featuring a collection of real Oscars won by the stars, this museum houses many historic artifacts and costumes used in some of your favorite films.

A fan of "The Wizard of Oz?" See the real ruby red slippers Judy Garland wore when she clicked her heels back to Kansas.

Is sci-fi more your speed? Check out the original screen-used costume from the 1982 film "Tron" in their latest exhibit, "Cyberpunk: Envisioning Possible Futures Through Cinema."

If youre looking to learn more about how movies are made, step inside their exhibit "Color in Motion: Chromatic Explorations of Cinema," featuring costumes from "Django: Unchained," "Vertigo," "The Shining," and much more.

The Academy Museum will also be hosting a slew of panels featuring some of this year's Oscar-nominated nominees leading up to the big night. Additionally, you can travel through Oscar history by taking a tour in the Academy Award History Gallery.

For more information on attending visit: www.academymuseum.org

Don't miss the Oscars airing Sunday, March 2 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.



