LEGO releases 3D-version of Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The LOVE sculpture is an iconic Philadelphia landmark, and soon, you could have one in your own living room.

This replica requires a personal touch.



Lego released a 3D version of Robert Indiana's artwork.



The model is 791 pieces, measuring 10-by-10 inches.



The only thing that is missing is the portal.

The LOVE sculpture celebrates its 55th anniversary next year.



You can pre-order your Lego set today. The price is $79.99.



Shipments start on January 1.