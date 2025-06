Made in Pa.: Snapo

Toy company Snapo is one of the few toys made in the United States, and the building blocks foster creativity and ingenuity.

Toy company Snapo is one of the few toys made in the United States, and the building blocks foster creativity and ingenuity.

Toy company Snapo is one of the few toys made in the United States, and the building blocks foster creativity and ingenuity.

Toy company Snapo is one of the few toys made in the United States, and the building blocks foster creativity and ingenuity.

They're built for play and snapped together in Pennsylvania.

Toy company Snapo is one of the few toys made in the United States, and the building blocks foster creativity and ingenuity.

In this week's Made in Pennsylvania, we chat with the owner of the company that's clicking with kids beyond the Keystone State.