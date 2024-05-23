Experts reveal worst time to travel for Memorial Day weekend

The TSA says millions of people will pass through airport checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

The TSA says millions of people will pass through airport checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

The TSA says millions of people will pass through airport checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

The TSA says millions of people will pass through airport checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

BOOTHWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holiday travel rush is in full force.

If you're traveling for Memorial Day weekend, you will encounter packed roads and crowded planes.

The TSA says millions of people will pass through airport checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

ALSO SEE: A look at how Wildwood is preparing for the summer season

Traffic analyst INRIX says in Pennsylvania, I-95 will have its worst jams Friday morning around 7:30 a.m.

AAA says everywhere on the roads will be slow from about noon to 7 p.m. Friday.

"That means we've eclipsed those pre-pandemic numbers that we've been talking about for a few years now. Travel has returned to normal and people are ready to go," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Nearly 500,000 Philadelphia travelers are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.

Action news reporter Beccah Hendrickson has more in the video player above.