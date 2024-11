Auli'i Cravalho talks about how much Moana changed her life

HAWAII (WPVI) -- It's been eight years since Disney's Moana became an animated, global sensation.

And in less than a week, the way-finder sets sail on a whole new adventure with Maui.

Alicia Vitarelli is at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii, for the world premiere of Moana 2.

She spoke with the voice of Moana, Auli'i Cravalho, about how much her life has changed since the first film's premiere.