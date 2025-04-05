Popular NJ event postponed after 'disturbing' threats surface online

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The popular Gloucester Township Day event has been postponed indefinitely after "disturbing" threats surfaced online.

Township officials in Camden County made the announcement this week, saying the decision was made "following a thorough assessment of social media posts containing credible threats of unlawful and violent activity."

Chief David Harkins called the nature of the threats disturbing and said postponing the event was deemed necessary.

RELATED: New video shows mayhem by unruly teens; 12 arrested after multiple fights at Gloucester Township Day

The postponement comes after last year's event erupted in chaos, with roughly 12 people being arrested for multiple fights.

No makeup date has been given for this year's event.

"Gloucester Township Day is a beloved tradition that brings our community together in celebration. However, we must take all potential threats seriously. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of all in mind, we are postponing this year's event until a later date," said Mayor David Mayer.

