NASA Parker Solar Probe is set to come within 3.8M miles of the sun's surface

NASA plans to make history next week as researchers prepare for an epic flyby past the sun.

The NASA Parker Solar Probe is set to come within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface on Christmas Eve.



The feat will break records for a spacecraft's closest approach to the star.

Doctor Joe Westlake from NASA joins Action News on Brighter to tell us more about the mission.

To learn more, watch the interview above.