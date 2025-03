Legally blind runner, guides at her side, reaches for NYC Half finish

NEW YORK -- On Sunday, March 16, tens of thousands of New Yorkers will lace up for the United Airlines NYC Half.

One of those runners is legally blind but is refusing to let that stop her from reaching her goals -- and she's found the perfect community to help her succeed.

Rebecca Zarett has been training with Achilles International, with runners at her side who have empowered her to reach for the finish line