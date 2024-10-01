South Jersey museum showcases one of largest collections of sports memorabilia in the world

From autographs to artifacts, the museum has something for everyone, no matter what sport you're most into.

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited a place with one of the largest collections of sports memorabilia in the world.

The DePace Sports Museum of Champions showcases some of the greatest moments in sports, both in Philadelphia and throughout the nation.

It's located a short drive away in Sewell, New Jersey, which is in Gloucester County.

That's just over a half-hour drive away from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan has more in the video above.