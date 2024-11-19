Pottsgrove Manor in Montgomery County holds history of Pottstown's founder

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News visited a place that was built in 1752 for a highly successful iron master and his family.

His name was John Potts and he also happened to be the founder of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

The Pottsgrove Manor is considered an incredible piece of architecture.

It's located in Montgomery County, which is just over an hour away from Philadelphia.

